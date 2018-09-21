COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — American Olympic sports organizations voted to nearly double their contribution, to $2 million a year, to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, the 18-month-old organization that is still struggling to find funding and hire staff.

The $1 million represents nearly a 25 percent increase for an organization that operates on an annual budget of $4.3 million.

The SafeSport Center now has 24 full-time employees. It has come under criticism for not processing cases quickly enough.

CEO Shellie Pfohl said funding remains an issue, and also says the center has faced challenges in hiring investigators with background in looking into sex-abuse cases.

When the SafeSport Center opened in March 2017, it received 20 to 30 calls a month. Since the onset of the #MeToo movement and the gymnastics assault case involving Larry Nassar, that has increased to about 20 to 30 calls per week.

