Nick Christie won the men’s event in 1:30.48 in 70-degree weather.
Organizers moved the race up by two hours, to a 7 a.m. start, to beat the heat. Saturday’s forecast high is 102. The women’s 10,000-meter final was also pushed to an earlier start.
There are seven finals scheduled for Hayward Field this afternoon. Among those in action will be hammer thrower Gwen Berry and sprinters Allyson Felix and Noah Lyles in the 200 meters.
