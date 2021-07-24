South Africa’s Blitzboks have taken what they’re calling the “optimistic route,” saying it’s a win just to be competing still after head coach Neil Powell tested positive for the coronavirus at a pre-Olympic training camp in the southern Japanese city of Kagoshima and was put into isolation there for 14 days. The players, who were held at a quarantine facility after arriving in Japan because of a positive COVID-19 test involving their flight, were divided into two smaller groups before relocating to Tokyo. They are not being allowed to practice as a full squad.