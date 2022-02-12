United States’ Shaun White get emotional after competing in the men’s halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)By Associated PressToday at 4:42 a.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 4:42 a.m. ESTBEIJING — “I woke up this morning and I just felt this peacefulness. It was amazing to know I have so much ahead of me.”— snowboarder Shaun White, in an interview with Associated Press Sports Writer Eddie Pells, speaking about the future after his final Olympics appearance.Want Olympics news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News.ArrowRight___More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...