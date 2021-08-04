“I believe the kata athletes were able to discover the significant meaning of the kata by practicing by themselves, alone,” Nagura said. “I think they were able to discover who they were as human beings, and they were given an opportunity to look inside themselves deeply. The athletes were put into this space by COVID-19, and I hope they were able to achieve a state of mind that they weren’t able to achieve normally, and hopefully they will be able to demonstrate that on the tatami this week.”