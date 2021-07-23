“You’re never quite sure what hand the other guy is going to have to play. How fit is he that day. What poles is he jumping on,” said Kendricks, the bronze medalist in Rio. “Because when you go into something like the Olympics, it’s different. The expectations are different. You realize there’s only really true reward after you’ve already gained that title of Olympian and that’s if you get a medal. Some guys will take risks when otherwise they might not have.”