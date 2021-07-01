ATHLETES TO WATCH: American Caeleb Dressel has been tabbed as the potential successor to Phelps. Dressel won a record eight medals at the 2019 world meet and is the one to beat in his sprint events in Tokyo. Ledecky tries to equal or better the four golds and one silver she won in Rio. Adam Peaty of Britain defends his title in the 100 breaststroke. He’s the first man to swim the event under both 58 and 57 seconds. Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden will be a threat in the butterfly and freestyle events depending on her conditioning after breaking her elbow in February. Daiya Seto of Japan will be the hometown favorite in the 200 and 400 individual medley events. Katinka Hosszu of Hungary has not been the dominant swimmer she was in winning three golds at Rio, and it remains to be seen if she can retain her titles at her fifth Olympics. GOLD MEDAL MOMENTS: July 26, Ledecky and world champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia face off in the 400 free final. At night, Ledecky returns for the heats of the 200 free and 1,500 free. July 28, Ledecky could swim in the finals of the 200 and 1,500 in the morning and the 4x200 free relay heats at night. July 31, mixed 4x100 medley relay final could pit Peaty against American star Lilly King in the breaststroke leg.