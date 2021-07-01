ATHLETES TO WATCH: China’s Yang Jian, the current world champion, and four-time Olympian Tom Daley of Britain figure to duel on platform. On the women’s side, two-time Olympic champion Shi Tingmao of China is favored in 3-meter. Chen Yuxi, a 15-year-old from China, is the favorite on 10-meter. She won the world title two years ago. Just three of the 11 American divers competed five years ago in Rio. Two-time platform medalist David Boudia failed to make the U.S. team.
GOLD MEDAL MOMENTS: July 25, women’s 3-meter synchro final; July 26, men’s 10-meter synchro final; July 27, women’s 10-meter synchro final; July 28, men’s 3-meter synchro final; Aug. 1, women’s 3-meter final; Aug. 3, men’s 3-meter final; Aug. 5, women’s 10-meter final; Aug. 7, men’s 10-meter final.
___
More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports