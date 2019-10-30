International Olympic Committee officials announced the abrupt change about two weeks ago, switching to the cooler northern city. They said the move came after seeing runners collapse in extreme heat at the marathons at the world track and field championships in Doha, Qatar.

Tokyo’s summer heat has been a major worry for Olympic organizers.

Sitting on a table with top IOC official John Coates, Koike said “It is my wish for the marathon and race walk to be held in Tokyo.”

Koike is openly challenging the authority of the IOC and its powerful President Thomas Bach, who has repeatedly called Tokyo “the best prepared Olympic in history.”

