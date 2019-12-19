The races were moved out of Tokyo over a month ago to the northern city of Sapporo to avoid the capital’s summer heat. Organizers finalized the course plans on Thursday.

Both the men’s and women’s courses will start and finish in the city’s Odori Park. The course for both races will consist of three loops. One loop will be about the length of a half-marathon and will be run first. The other loop will be about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and will be covered twice.