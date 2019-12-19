The women’s race will be run on Aug. 8 and the men’s marathon on the following day — the final day of the Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee unilaterally moved the marathons and race walks out of Tokyo because of the summer heat, which angered Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. She fought the move, losing a chance for Tokyo to show off its colorful streets lined with shrines and temples, skyscrapers, and packed restaurants and bars.
The Paralympic marathons will remain in Tokyo and should avoid the heat since the Paralympics begin two weeks after the Olympics end and extend into the cooler month of September.
