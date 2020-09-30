The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee is headed by 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister.
Kotani is also a member of the executive board of the Japanese Olympic Committee and one of the few women in a sports leadership position in Japan.
The cabinet of new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has only two women among its 20 members.
The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic until next year. Organizers are adamant that it will take place but have offered few details about exactly how it will happen.
