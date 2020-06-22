Taufatofua, who was a taekwondo competior at Rio and a cross-country skier at Pyeongchang, appeared to have difficulty hearing the moderator but proceeded eventually while wearing a red Tongan shirt in what appeared to be a home gym.
A blog of the workouts later followed New Zealand women’s rugby sevens player Tyla Nathan-Wong, Australian diver Melissa Wu and Japanese pole vaulter Yamamoto Seito, all at 11 a.m. in their home countries. The 23rd and last athlete scheduled to appear was American gymnast Kyla Ross.
The workouts were designed to encourage exercise among those affected by coronavirus shutdowns around the world. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed to next year because of the global pandemic.
___
