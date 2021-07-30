Britain has 21 velodromes in England, three more in Wales and two in Scotland, and several are among the best in the world. The velodrome in Manchester is the home of British Cycling, and the facility in Newport was used as a holding camp before the team arrived in Tokyo. The velodrome in London that was used for the 2012 Games is still used for elite events, but it’s also become a popular place for children and amateurs to ride, stoking the fire of the next generation.