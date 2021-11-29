They included delegations from several countries — including Australia, Britain and the Netherlands — which faced entering a 10-day quarantine required by the Swiss federal government to limit spread of the omicron variant.
Sports officials and broadcasting staff traveling from abroad also faced being quarantined.
“As a result of these official restrictions, the Winter Universiade 2021 cannot now take place,” organizers said in a statement.
The multi-sport event was already postponed during the pandemic from its original dates in January 2021.
“We are devastated and very sorry that we will not be able to welcome the athletes from all over the world, who have been preparing intensively for their competitions,” organizing committee president Guido Graf said.
The next edition of the biennial winter games is scheduled for 2023 in Lake Placid, New York.
___
