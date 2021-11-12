Much of the travel confusion stems from U.S. and Chinese carriers’ decisions to reduce the number of flights between the countries from more than 300 a week to single digits. The rollbacks started when demand dropped off sharply in the wake of early COVID-19 outbreaks. The reinstatement of the flights was slowed because of diplomatic wrangling between the countries, along with strict quarantine rules that makes travel to either place difficult. Just this week did the U.S. reopen travel to some foreign visitors who can show proof of vaccination.