The Americans are still big favorites on Saturday; 23.5 points, according to FanDuel, and that line was set after the U.S. had no problem in a 120-66 win over Iran on Wednesday. The 54-point margin of victory — albeit against an overmatched opponent — was the fifth-largest for a U.S. men’s team in an Olympics since NBA players began being used in 1992, and was by the far the best performance by the team yet this summer.