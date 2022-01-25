“I have to announce that I have unfortunately injured my knee and must withdraw from the Olympics,” Johnson said on her Instagram account.
The 26-year-old racer crashed in training in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, last week, one week after skipping a downhill in Austria to let a cut and bruised knee heal.
Johnson wrote that in Cortina she “immediately felt a massive crack in my knee” and had dislodged cartilage.
“I was given the option to try to compete on it. But I don’t think that that is realistic or smart,” she said.
Johnson placed seventh in downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
“It was the pleasure of my life to represent @teamusa at the Games in 2018,” Johnson said. “And all I have wanted ever since was to come back, stronger, faster, to win a gold medal.”
The women’s downhill is scheduled for Feb. 15. Goggia, who has won four of five World Cup races, is also an uncertain starter after two crashes in January.
