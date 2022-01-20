“I think it is really interesting looking and seeing Naomi (Lang) and Peter (Tchernyshev) with four, then Tanith and Ben with five, then Meryl and Charlie with six. As a competitor, you think, ‘Oh, maximum I could have four,’” says Madison Hubbell, a three-time national champ and three-time world medalist with partner Zach Donohue. “I think Meryl and Charlie, kind of for me that was who I was growing up with and they were setting the bar, and everybody wanted to be them, wanted to catch them, wanted the excellence they were able to put out there every time.”