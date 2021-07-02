It doesn’t sound like much, but a shorter game — 40 minutes under FIBA rules, as opposed to 48 minutes in the NBA — is sometimes an adjustment for NBA players. There are other rule differences such as goaltending (in FIBA play, once a ball hits the rim, anybody can tap it in or swat it away without deference to being “inside the cylinder”) and a five-foul limit as opposed to six fouls in the NBA.