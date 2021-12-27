Upon hiring Vanbiesbrouck in 2018, USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said the organization looked into that incident and said, “He looks at it as a terrible situation, an awful mistake — something that’s helped change him for the better.” Vanbiesbrouck at the time apologized, adding: “It’s not who I am. It doesn’t define me as a person and I have no prejudices in me, and it will never happen again.”