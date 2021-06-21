“Skateboarding has always been a home for me,” said the 20-year-old Smith, who became the youngest medalist in X Games history in 2013. “Growing up in not a very good household, the people that I’ve met through skateboarding have been my rocks. Every time I needed something, skateboarding was always there for me. I started all this at the lowest point, and I would like to say that this is one of my highs, and I get to do it with really great people.”