“You can’t have a bad quarter,” Popovich said. “In the NBA, you can do that. But those last eight minutes are really important. Sometimes, that’s where talent takes over, in the last eight minutes. But in a 40-minute game there are many fewer possessions. Your turnovers become more important. ... In a sense, it’s more of an NCAA one-and-done thing than it is being in an NBA playoff and you might have a second game poor but you can come back the third game and the fourth game and so on and so forth.