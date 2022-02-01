Added snowboardcross coach Peter Foley, “Alex is a huge asset to the team and always a big event medal contender, so it’s incredibly disappointing he won’t be able to compete.”
Deibold has been a member of the U.S. snowboard team since 2004. He has recorded six top-three finishes at World Cup races in his career.
One of Deibold’s most memorable races resulted in a bronze in Sochi, when he finished behind Pierre Vaultier of France and Nikolay Olyunin of Russia.
___
