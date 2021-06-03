Both upcoming games are in Florida — Canada in West Palm Beach and Venezuela in in Port St. Lucie.
Nick Allen hit a grand slam in the fourth inning for a 6-1 lead when the game was stopped by rain.
The U.S., which failed to qualify at the Premier12 tournament in November 2019, takes a 1-0 record into the super round of the Americas tournament because its first-round win over the Dominican Republic carries over.
Venezuela also is 1-0, while Canada and the Dominican Republic are 0-1.
The top team from the super round joins Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at the Olympic baseball tournament, to be played in Japan from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.
Second- and third-place teams advance to a final qualifier in June in Mexico, which will include Australia, Netherlands and Taiwan.
