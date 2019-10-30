The women’s assistants include LaTanya Sheffield (sprints/hurdles), Megan Watson (distance), Robyne Johnson (jumps/combined), Sandra Fowler (throws) and Marsha Seagrave (manager).
The men’s assistants are Darryl Woodson (sprints/hurdles), Stanley Redwine (distance), Nat Page (jumps/ combined), Gary Aldrich (throws) and Tim Weaver (manager).
Orin Richburg is a relay coach, with Danielle Siebert and Manny Bautista serving as event managers.
