“They didn’t hold me back,” Smith said. “That was one of the life lessons that I took from my parents. I’m the only one that can hold me back from doing what I want to do. If I want to do something there is a way to do it whether it’s sports or a job or university or a relationship. I might have to take a different route. I might have to make some adjustments along the way. But if I truly have a passion for it, I truly have a calling to do it, it’s on my shoulders to be able to find a way to make it happen.”