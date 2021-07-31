China (2-0) and Belgium (2-0) are both in the quarterfinals, but neither is satisfied. Emma Meesseman of Belgium, who plays for the Washington Mystics, has carried the first-time Olympians so far averaging 29 points in their two victories. Australia (0-2) has been the biggest disappoint so far as the Opals had high expectations coming into the tournament. They must beat winless Puerto Rico by a huge margin and get some help from other teams to advance.