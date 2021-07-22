“We’ve had a long string of wins and I think we haven’t had a lot of games where we had to come back,” Press said. “I think it was actually really good to have this match. In 2008 we lost our first match and team won gold. So I think now we’re seeing this as a learning opportunity. And the message is already ‘Heads up, put it behind us, next game.’ There’s no time in a tournament like this to dwell.”