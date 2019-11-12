On Tuesday, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote a letter to Anaheim, California-based USA Badminton outlining the decertification process that she said could take “several weeks, perhaps a few months.”

Hirshland said that the uncertainty brought about by potential decertification “is better than allowing the status quo to continue. The athletes deserve better and we simply must hold organizations accountable if they can’t meet our standards.”

The USOPC moved to decertify USA Gymnastics last year, but that process was held up when USAG filed for bankruptcy.

