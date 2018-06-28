USA Gymnastics has taken the next step toward preparing its national women’s team for the 2020 Tokyo Games, naming veteran coach Tom Forster as high-performance team coordinator.

That’s the post that Martha Karolyi held from 2001 until shortly after the conclusion of the 2016 Rio Olympics and, before that, was held by her Romanian-born husband, Bela.

Under the Karolyis, U.S. women’s gymnastics became a global powerhouse, winning the coveted Olympic team gold medal in 1996, 2012 and 2016. But under their watch, national team doctor Larry Nassar sexually preyed on young athletes, including six Olympic medalists, under the guise of medical treatment. He is now serving a decades-long prison sentence following testimony,

As a congressional subcommittee investigates how the sport’s governing body handled the allegations of abuse, USA Gymnastics this month elected a new board of directors. That followed the resignation of its president, Steve Penny, in March 2017 and the resignation of key executives this year.

Filling the post vacated by Martha Karolyi has proved difficult. Her successor, two-time Olympian Valeri Liukin, who coached his daughter Nastia to the all-around gold at the 2008 Olympics, resigned in February after less than two years on the job.

Forster was named to the post on an interim basis soon after.

In discussing Forster’s hiring during a conference call Thursday, Kerry Perry, who was named president and CEO of USA Gymnastics in December, stressed the importance of creating and nurturing a “culture of empowerment” in the women’s program. To that end, Perry said, the interview process reflected input from three national team members (one current and two former), as well as three elite coaches.

In the end, Perry said, Forster was “the obvious choice.”

Forster, 58, is a longtime gymnastics coach and owner of Colorado Aerials, based in Colorado Springs. A Penn State graduate, he is well known to USA Gymnastics, having served as a member of the elite development national staff since 2010.

Forster said he’ll stress the importance of open communication with national team gymnasts. “The athletes have to feel supported and that they have the right to speak about issues and concerns that they have,” Forster said, asked about his approach to coaching and leadership.

“My style is to try to inspire and motivate athletes using positive reinforcement versus negative reinforcement.

With roughly two years to go before the 2020 Olympics, Forster is charged with developing the training program for all women’s national team members. As under the Karolyis, members of the women’s national squad will continue training with their individual coaches at their home gyms and convene for periodic national team training camps, where their skills and readiness will be evaluated.

In the wake of the sexual abuse scandal, USA Gymnastics announced it would no longer hold those camps at the Karolyi’s ranch outside Houston, where much of the abuse took place. Perry said that an interim training site would be announced soon.