The trials will be held in a remodeled Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
The USATF announced last week it has laid off seven people from its 65-person staff and that CEO Max Siegel would take a 20% pay cut to offset lost revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The organization that runs the country’s largest summer sport has been forced to cancel dozens of events, including the Olympic trials. In 2016, trials produced around $5 million in revenue.
