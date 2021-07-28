Erica Wiebe, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist from Canada, is back. Natalia Vorobeva of Russia won gold in 2012 at 72kg and was a silver medalist in 2016 at 69kg. Aline Rotter-Focken of Germany is a former world champion who has been one of the world’s best since jumping up to 76kg in 2018. Yasemin Adar of Turkey won the world title in 2017 while Gray was out recovering. Hiroe Minagawa of Japan is in the mix as a No. 3 seed. The No. 4 seed is Elmira Syzdykova of Kazakhstan. And Marzaliuk, who beat Gray in 2016, is back.