Former USOC chief exectuive Scott Blackmun deleted the one email he had received mentioning Larry Nassar by name, an investigation revealed. (Lee Jin-Man/AP)

When several elite gymnasts came forward in July 2015 with allegations of sexual assault against Larry Nassar, the longtime physician for Team USA women gymnasts, top executives at both the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics failed to take any “meaningful steps to protect athletes from danger,” enabling Nassar to assault dozens more girls and young women over the course of the next year, according to an independent investigation released Monday.

The report, conducted by the law firm Ropes & Gray and commissioned by the USOC, depicted a plodding response by officials at both organizations, which, “each in their own way, maintained secrecy regarding the Nassar allegations and focused on controlling the flow of information about his alleged misconduct,” investigators wrote.

Former USOC CEO Scott Blackmun didn’t inform any board members about the allegations, according to investigators, nor did he consult USOC employees with an expertise in sexual abuse, instead trusting USA Gymnastics to handle the situation. USA Gymnastics reported Nassar to the FBI and then allowed him to quietly retire, failing to alert officials at Michigan State University, where Nassar worked full-time and continued to assault girls and young women under the guise of medical treatment until two accusers told their stories to the Indianapolis Star in September 2016.

[Read the full report on factors underlying Larry Nassar’s abuse]

More than 330 girls and women — including Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Simone Biles, among many others — have alleged sexual abuse by Nassar as far back as the early 1990s. Nassar, 55, is serving an effective life sentence that includes a 60-year term for federal child pornography crimes and a 40- to 175-year sentence for assaulting nine girls and women in Michigan.

Blackmun, who did nothing to ensure Nassar had stopped working with children while he was under investigation by the FBI, deleted the one email he had received mentioning the doctor by name, investigators wrote. When questioned about this, Blackmun told investigators he had been concerned Russian hackers would obtain the email and publish it.

Blackmun, who resigned in February citing health concerns, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon. USOC officials are expected to publicly address the report’s findings Monday afternoon.