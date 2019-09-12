COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Leaders of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee are teasing a five-year strategic plan designed to improve life for athletes and address the shortcomings exposed by the way the federation handled the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal.

CEO Sarah Hirshland and chairwoman Susanne Lyons addressed the USOPC Assembly on Thursday. They acknowledged that the task of fixing the federation is still a work in progress.

Hirshland is previewing the five-year plan with sports and athlete leaders this week, and details will be rolled out later.

In what could be viewed as a thinly veiled rebuke to Congress, Lyons said: “We don’t have to wait for anyone to make rules for us. We can best do that for ourselves.”

Lawmakers in Washington have proposed a bill that would reshape the USOPC and, among other things, give lawmakers authority to fire Lyons and the rest of the board.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.