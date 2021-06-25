Henry Centeno, a 26-year-old right-hander, got the win by pitching a two-hitter with six strikeouts and a walk in a game shortened to seven innings under the tournament rout rule.
Luis Sardiñas added an RBI single in the third, and Engelb Vielma and Hernán Pérez hit two-run homers in the seventh.
The winner of Saturday’s game between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic joins host Japan, the United States, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at the Olympic tournament in Japan, to be played from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.
