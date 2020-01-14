“We felt it was important to implement a new technology that will ensure a fair competition for all the athletes, empowering them to challenge any decision made by the umpire,” the governing body’s chief executive, Steve Dainton, said in a statement.

Players will use Table Tennis Review (TTR) to check if the ball touched the net or the table edge, struck a player’s body, or if a service was legal.

The system was tested in December at the world tour finals event in Zhengzhou, China. The technology was provided by Chinese firm RigourTech.

“We received very positive feedback from the players and we anticipate a major improvement in terms of the viewers’ experience,” Dainton said.

The ITTF aims to cut the time spent “between the player’s call to review and the final decision.”

