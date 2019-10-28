On Monday, WADA acknowledged that it now expects its compliance review committee to make a recommendation on the case at the end of November, and if that happens, the WADA executive committee could rule by the end of the year.
It means a decision on the status of Russia’s anti-doping agency won’t come next week at the WADA board meeting and world anti-doping conference, when it was originally expected.
