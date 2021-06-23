Grant Holloway (110-meter hurdles) and Rai Benjamin (400 hurdles) are both at the head of the class in their events. Holloway won the 110 hurdles at the world championships, while Benjamin took silver in the 400 hurdles. Benjamin’s in hot pursuit of the record for the event, which is 46.78 and set by Kevin Young in 1992. He along with Karsten Warholm of Norway and Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba have all dipped below the 47-second mark.