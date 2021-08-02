The U.S. led 11-2 before France scored 16 of the next 18 points to go up 18-13. The French team led 22-19 after one quarter — the third consecutive game that the Americans trailed after the first 10 minutes. The U.S. got a scare in the first quarter when Taurasi left the game holding her right wrist. She was examined by the trainer and sat on the bench for the remainder of the quarter before returning with 4:20 left in the second period.