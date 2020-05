“With a budget around $36 million (in 2019), less than a small football club, it sounds ridiculous,” Banka told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “We need to do everything to increase the budget for anti-doping policy and of course I try to convince the governments also to make an additional contribution to investigations, to science, to our education projects.”

AD

AD

Banka, who was previously Poland’s sports and tourism minister, said he also wants to ask sports sponsors and the International Olympic Committee for extra funding following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Taking into account WADA’s budget, we have a very stable situation. (The pandemic) has not affected us, it’s a really good situation, our current budget. But I’m thinking about the future, I want WADA to be stronger than today,” he said. “We have great experts and I’m sure that with a bigger budget we can do a good job in other areas and be stronger.”

WADA and other anti-doping bodies have used the pandemic to focus on new technology. WADA is working on using artificial intelligence to analyze athletes’ performances and to start testing dried blood spots from athletes.

AD

Taking samples of blood in its dried form, rather than as a fast-decaying liquid, could be cheaper and less invasive. Agencies in the United States and Germany have used the pandemic to trial the method on a voluntary basis.

AD

It can’t be used to ban athletes until WADA has laid down new rules to make it watertight against legal challenges. That will hopefully be in time for the postponed Tokyo Olympics next year, Banka said.

“I’m afraid that if we do it too fast some of the cheats can undermine this method,” he said. “When we detect them, when we catch them, they will undermine this method and we will lose it. That’s why it requires a lot of thought.”

AD

In the meantime, Banka warned dopers that a lack of testing doesn’t mean they’re immune from being caught.

“COVID-19 is not a space for cheats,” he said. “If some cheats are thinking that this is time and space for them, I would like to warn them that we will catch you and we will use all the available tools.”

WADA issued updated guidance for national agencies Wednesday recommending that they “focus on out-of-competition home visits where only one athlete is tested,” and to “reduce or eliminate” the use of public transport and air travel.

AD

The Russian anti-doping agency said Wednesday it would resume testing by the end of May, and the German agency has said it will test at soccer games once the top two men’s leagues resume this month.

AD

___

This story has been corrected to show that Witold Banka is the former Polish sports and tourism minister and no longer holds that post.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports