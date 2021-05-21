“I think that’s the cool part this time around, that gymnastics is a huge part of my life, but it’s not the only part of my life,” said Memmel, who will compete in two events on Saturday but hopes to expand to all four if she successfully petitions her way into the U.S. Championships. “So if I don’t do well, I’m still a wife and I still have two amazing kids and an amazing family and just this incredible, incredible support system that, you know, has just meant so much to me. So, you know, either way it goes ... I still win.”