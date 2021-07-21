Katai has been swimming competitively since, at the age of 6, she realized she was pretty good at it. She’s been tracked after her talent peaked the interest of some of the country’s top coaches at the age of 8. Her family is solidly middle class, her current coach, Kathy Lobb, stressed. She is not underprivileged. And she’s the first swimmer the veteran coach has taken all the way to the Olympics.