When Mancini received his own diagnosis of Stage 3 colon cancer in March 2020, he thought about how Mo, an Orioles and Ravens superfan who spent most of his 14½ years battling cancer, always handled his battle: with radiant positivity and a desire to make each day a win.
After Sonsy Gaba's underhand toss home, Mancini met her near the mound for a hug, then they posed for a photo with the Oriole Bird. They reconnected again in the third inning of Baltimore's 8-7 walk-off win against the Miami Marlins; in an 0-2 count, Mancini homered to cut into the first of the two deficits the Orioles erased. Standing on the dugout steps, he called out into the stands, where Gaba and family were sitting a few rows back.
Mancini was on second, the first recipient of two straight intentional walks, when Ryan McKenna drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning to give the Orioles (35-65) a walk-off victory in a game they trailed 5-0 in the second and 7-5 in the eighth.
His trip around the bases Wednesday was his third in 11 games since the all-star break and his team-high 19th of his comeback season.
— Baltimore Sun