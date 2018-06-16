Brooks Koepka shot a 2-over-par 72 on Saturday and is tied for the lead with three others at 3 over. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Every few years, the best golfers in the world forget that, when it comes to the U.S. Open, the ultimate reputation at stake is not theirs and the most important celebration is not of their golf talent. It is the pride, and some would say excessive ego, of the U.S. Golf Association. The U.S. Open is its showcase, its glory, and the sanctity of par is its symbol.

Last year, the USGA made a lousy choice for its Open site — long, open, new, unready and too easy Erin Hills outside Milwaukee. Brooks a won by finishing at 16 under par. Now, everybody’s got to pay.

Unfortunately, a bit of the glorious reputation of Shinnecock Hills will get dinged in the process. On four occasions and in three different centuries — 1896, 1986, 1995 and 2004 — Shinnecock has been the standard for rugged fairness in golf. In this Open, it will become a diluted, ambiguous standard because these links — while still presenting brutal but fair tests, especially off the tees — have tortured the best in the world, especially on and around the greens, undermining efforts by too much blind dumb luck.

The USGA sets up tests for golfers, but it must meet its own difficult test of setting up its course so that it “identifies” the best golfers in the world. This USGA setup couldn’t identify the difference between Tommy Fleetwood, 12th in the world, and Fleetwood Mac (one of his favorite bands).

Four of the top eight players in the world couldn’t make the cut here: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day. Tiger Woods bombed out, too. On Saturday, many others in the world top 20 wished they weren’t here either, including Rickie Fowler (84), Phil Mickelson (81), Hideki Matsuyama (79) and Fleetwood (78).

Whom did the USGA identify? The players who were lucky enough to play early and then huddle in the clubhouse as the wind kicked up at Shinnecock. Daniel Berger and Tony Finau each shot a 66 on some different morning course known only to them and now find themselves tied for the lead at 3 over with Dustin Johnson (77) and Koepka (72), who came off the course looking like a couple of Ishmaels, tied to the mast, but still breathing.

USGA executive director Mike Davis admitted that the course got away from them, especially the 13th and 15th greens. “We felt we set up a fair test, but we got higher winds than expected,” Davis said. Asked whether the USGA would have set up the course differently, especially in terms of pin positions and watering of greens, if it could do it again, Davis said, “In hindsight, absolutely. . . . We would do what we did Thursday [when high winds were expected].”

This defines the problem: institutional arrogance. How dare the wind blow harder that the USGA wants it to blow!

Only an institution that thinks it is more important than the game it supposedly serves would have the gall to sets up a national championship on a razor’s edge so narrow that the margin for error — between a fair test and a near joke, between an easy course for morning players and an attempt to ski down the Matterhorn on barrel staves for afternoon players — depends on a few mph difference in how hard the wind blows.

In Saturday’s third round, the most frequent, memorable and ugly sight was a fabulous player hitting a remarkable shot, then watching in disgust, anger and horror as some final subtle gust of wind or a capricious piece of grass gave the ball an extra turn or two that, agonizingly, resulted in the ball rolling another 20 to 50 yards into golf oblivion. A shot that deserved a par, or a fair chance at birdie, produced a bogey, double bogey or, in the case of a totally fed-up Phil Mickelson, something else entirely on the 13th green.

Mickelson, in effect, nominated himself to be poster boy for the disaster when he deliberately broke one of the most revered and never-broken rules in golf by deliberately putting his ball while it was still rolling — rolling rather quickly and picking up pace away from the hole. Phil slapped at the moving target, like a drunk frat boy on the way to a 135, and barely missed from eight feet, then tapped in. He took his two-shot penalty with a mocking grin. He might as well have said: “Take that, USGA. That’s for what you did to me here in ’04.”

Oh, this has happened before. In 2006 and 2007, Geoff Ogilvy and Angel Cabrera were the last men standing — or staggering — with winning scores of 5 over after the USGA finished booby-trapping Winged Foot and Oakmont. A trophy will still be awarded here. And it will probably go to a man who realizes that Shinnecock Hills is now a recurring site of what Mickelson this week called “carnival golf” — in 2004, the seventh green was so dry and fast the USGA watered it during the final round.

Mickelson finished runner-up that year and hasn’t forgotten — he was still talking about this week.

“The difficulty is, when you dream of a championship as a child,” Mickelson said, “and then you leave the outcome to chance, as opposed to skill, that’s a problem. For instance, Saturday in 2004, the barometer for watering the seventh reen was if nobody double- or triple-bogeyed in the group in front of you, the green did not get water. If your group made a double or triple, the green got water for the group behind you.

“That . . . bothers me.”

Fourteen years from now, some of the inanities from this weekend will still be bothering Dustin Johnson, who shot 41 on the front nine, yet is still tied for the lead. Perhaps it will be Justin Rose (73) or stoic Henrik Stenson (74), one and two shots off the lead, who still remembers in 2032 all their shots which seemed superb until they were interred in greenside swales or rough.

Periodically, the Open truly lives up to its reputation for cruelty and, in the end, everybody dies. But one player is given CPR on the 72nd green and, when he regains consciousness, finds that he is America’s national champion.

What Sunday strategy can possibly be apt for so absurd a test? Many players, with Saturday’s third round as more evidence, are not capable of processing what is happening to them in real time. As it’s happening, they just refuse to believe that “par” (which is 280 this week) has become irrelevant and that 284, 285 or 286 is going to win or be in a playoff.

They keep thinking, “I can’t make another bogey,” so, by trying too hard for a comely score, they make three more bogeys, plus a double.

They can’t get their expectations adjusted quickly enough to the reality of the course in front of them as it changes even as they are playing it — as winds dry it out, as greens get harder by the hour. Great golfers are like generals who, in the fog of war, no longer know what the correct objective should be.

The player who “gets the big picture” (that a huge ugly score will win), or perhaps even ignores that picture altogether (like the gloriously cavalier Cabrera) and just plays each shot the best he can, is the one who ends up winning.

Some of the reasons for this week’s extreme golf are obvious. The wind blew, as predicted, but the USGA did not do its job properly. But one reason is a more subtle and damaging trend for U.S. golf. The USGA has recently decided it hates trees. Partly, that’s to set an example of water conservation on courses. Good. But that doesn’t mean you push for historic clubs to clear cut their beauty so everything looks like a British Open links. What next, after 500 trees were removed here, rename the place Royal Shinnecock?

Shinnecock Hills is near big water, but the site is surrounded by forests. That’s the “natural” original habitat here. Trees are an elite golfer’s friend. Even if only 30 or 40 feet high, they helped cut the wind, or channel and tunnel it predictably. Now, players see nothing but sky. Golfers have no idea what’s swirling up there. Trees were their friends, telling them which way the wind was blowing where their tee shot would land or letting them know the wind on the tee of a par three and the wind at the green were from different directions.

The trees had information, valuable golf information — and the USGA has taken away the player’s ability to use that as part of their skill set.

There will be a U.S. Open champion on Sunday night. If the winds continue, and the USGA keeps those hoses in hiding, that trophy might be won by the first player who decides that 5 over par isn’t an embarrassment, but a pretty good score. Don’t snicker as that fellow accepts the prize, eyes glazed, his memories a blur. Whether “identified properly” or not, he sure as the devil earned it.