

Maria de Jesus volunteers at the food pantry of the ministry where she received help in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. (Annie Mulligan/For The Washington Post)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — She never did say much when she came here, figuring the women and men she prayed with and ate alongside and cried to were, like her, here for a reason.

That was always enough for Maria de Jesus, and maybe that’s the one thing that hasn’t changed in the nearly 16 months since she began coming to Iglesia Cristiana Vision Divina, a tiny roadside ministry and food pantry east of Houston.

Even on a sunny and celebratory Sunday like this, when a few dozen congregants and neighbors have gathered under tents to watch the red-hot Houston Texans on television, she has not asked a woman named Joaquina about her four dogs that drowned when Hurricane Harvey dumped 33 trillion gallons of water on Southeast Texas in August 2017. Maria would never ask a laborer named Benito when he’ll get around to replacing the last of the soaked drywall in his trailer, one of the 204,000 homes and apartments — three quarters of which were on properties not considered a flood plain — damaged last year.

“Those memories come back,” Maria will say, and it’s hard enough keeping her own memories at bay. Which is why — so many months after floodwaters rose and receded, her home was damaged and repaired — she still comes here. The volunteers and locals help distract Maria from thinking about the things she lost and the fear that persists, and week after week she returns to celebrate and give silent thanks to the people whose kindness helped push her a little closer toward normalcy.

Speaking of, there — on the TV in the corner — is one of those people, and though Maria has never met him and assumes she never will, they are connected. One is a 66-year-old hair dresser and former refugee from El Salvador, the other is a 29-year-old mega-millionaire from a small city in southern Wisconsin. They are two strangers from different worlds, but he is the reason Maria wore her Texans T-shirt today and now sits at a folding table, once used to distribute food that he helped provide, watching a game she barely understands.

He represents, for the many reasons Maria used to come here, some of the reasons she still does.

“Being here with the others, I forget about that moment,” she says. “I forget about what I’ve been through.”

And just then, the television shows Texans defensive end J.J. Watt standing on the sideline at NRG Stadium across town. Abigail Saucedo, the pastor’s daughter, taps Maria’s shoulder so she will see him, but it’s too late. The camera has cut away.

Maria dramatically drops her head in comic disappointment. Watt is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, but she enjoys watching him for different reasons.

“I don’t know his name,” she says. “But it’s a big muscle man.”

She smiles, and Abigail points out she’s blushing. Maria shrugs.

“I like the way he walks,” she says, and a moment later everyone at the table is laughing.



Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt helps carry supplies for people affected by Hurricane Harvey on Sept. 3, 2017. (Brett Coomer/Getty Images)

A resident floats his pets and belongings on an air mattress along Mercury Drive as he flees floodwater in Houston on Aug. 27, 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

During those first hours after Harvey made landfall, Maria stood at her window and watched the rain. She prayed for it to stop, but the category-4 storm was unrelenting: a steady downpour that dropped 60 inches amid 130-mph winds on coastal Texas. Creeks and bayous swelled, their banks became overwhelmed, and water crested and spread across the area’s flatlands and crept eventually under Maria’s front door.

A puddle became a few inches, and by the time Maria’s youngest son came home, the water had reached their thighs. Brian wrapped his arms around his mother’s chest, pushing against a current as they made their way to a neighbor’s home on a higher plot.

“Thank you, God,” Maria would later remember thinking after they found shelter, “because I’m alive.”

After five days of rain, Maria returned to her home and began taking inventory of her possessions. Twenty-six years earlier, she had left El Salvador during the worst of a civil war marked by the nation’s clandestine and merciless “death squads.” Maria would later say she departed her homeland with such haste that she brought only her four children.



Maria de Jesus, left, joins in on the final prayer during Sunday morning services at Iglesia Cristiana Vision Divina. (Annie Mulligan/For The Washington Post)

She found Texas to be colder than she was used to, so her first purchase was a gray sweater that draped to her knees, then a pair of plain sneakers. Buying things felt, to her, distinctly American, so she soon found herself collecting clothing and shoes. Maria later identified a wood bedroom suite, and she promised herself that someday it would be hers.

“Everything is something you worked for,” she would recall much later, each item a trophy of her long hours at the hair salon, something beyond the food and security for a family that grew to five kids after Brian was born in 1993. Sometimes she’d walk into her bedroom, admiring the dresser’s dark metal hardware and textured inlay, and tell herself she’d made it.

But then the clouds gathered, the rain kept falling, and all those possessions absorbed water from creek beds and sewers, lacing the walls and everything in them with a brown tint and a musty smell. In those first moments back in her house, she found a garbage bag and dumped her gray sweater and sneakers inside, the first of about a dozen bags. She removed the dresser’s drawers and pushed it through the front door and into the yard, followed by the refrigerator and her washing machine and her mattress.

“Everything is a sacrifice,” she would remember, salvaging almost nothing but her truck and the clothes she was wearing that first night. Like 80 percent of those affected by the hurricane, Maria had no flood insurance because her property was not considered at risk. But Harvey, responsible for Houston’s third “500-year” flood in three years, would cause $125 billion in damage while it displaced more than 30,000 residents. Maria’s hair salon flooded and closed during the recovery, providing her with no way to earn money as food dwindled across the area and 13 million people competed for supplies.

One day a friend visited Maria and suggested they go to a food pantry not far from Houston’s shipyards, and Maria — feeling depressed and more alone than after her divorce three years earlier — was just desperate enough to say yes.



The Hurricane Harvey relief fund started by J.J. Watt would generate $41.6 million — the biggest crowdsourced fundraiser in history. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, has helped lead the Texans to a 9-4 start this season. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

A few hundred miles north and west, Watt passed time in a Dallas hotel by following the constant news coverage. Homes flooding, soaked families on the run, the most basic essentials disappearing.

“It was everywhere,” he said more than a year later, remembering the images. When he finally turned away from the television, his social media feeds were similarly overcome.

At one point, the former walk-on at the University of Wisconsin who used the chip on his shoulder and tireless work ethic to become one of the NFL’s most feared players and — after signing a contract extension worth as much as $100 million in 2014 — richest stars, signed up for an account on the crowdfunding site YouCaring.com. Then he closed the shades in his hotel room and pointed a phone at himself.

“That’s our city,” he said in that first video, posted to Twitter on Aug. 27, 2017. “It’s very tough to watch your city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help.”

Watt set a fundraising goal of $200,000, contributing half that amount himself. Two hours later, his goal had been eclipsed; donations would top $500,000 within 24 hours, $1 million shortly after that, $10 million within four days.

“We’re gonna leave the link open; we’re gonna see how high we can get it,” Watt said in a follow-up video, and as the weeks passed, the fund would generate $41.6 million — the biggest crowdsourced fundraiser in history. Sports Illustrated would later name Watt its 2017 Sportsperson of the Year.



The Iglesia Cristiana Vision Divina church received some of the money raised by the fund started by Watt. (Annie Mulligan/For The Washington Post)

10-year-old Abraham Iracheta rests his head on his mother, Elizabeth, during the final prayer of Sunday morning services. The Irachetas helped cook lunch for church members as they watched the Texans play the Browns on TV. (Annie Mulligan/For The Washington Post)

Watt’s charitable foundation oversaw distribution of the funds to eight nonprofits, one of which was the Houston Food Bank. That organization would divide portions of its two rounds of funding — in addition to improved resources, such as warehouse space and tractor trailers to deliver food — to 30 member agencies, one of which was Iglesia Cristiana Vision Divina. That family-run ministry, which helps the homeless and needy not far from the tributaries of Burnet Bay, expanded its refrigeration and storage space so it could — every day for four months — open its gates to a few hundred people, one of whom was a shaken and silver-haired woman named Maria de Jesus.

Each day she’d leave her house and wait in line, which often snaked down Market Street, to again collect things: necessities now, not trophies. She stood under a tent next to strangers who’d lost their homes, across a table from volunteers who offered food or spare rooms or empathy. Abigail, the pastor’s daughter, assigned her then-4-year-old, Jasslyn, to stand beyond the gates and hold a sign that read “FREE FOOD.” The pastor, Ana Carreon, filled tables with canned goods and fresh produce, opening her arms to embrace visitors for as long as they needed it.

“We did a lot of prayer,” Carreon now says, and the six women who run the mission sold tamales to raise extra money, combed social media to find neighbors who needed an assist, held occasional Facebook Live discussions to announce that the food pantry was, despite water on the road or threatening clouds, open.

The months passed, and Abigail says more than 9,300 families passed through the gate. One individual kept returning, even multiple times a day, though it was sometimes to distribute something of her own. Maria, often using repurposed items she had gathered at the food pantry, brought meals for the volunteers that she had cooked on a friend’s stove or, one time, with a hot plate plugged in at the church.

“I could lean on them,” Maria now says, and as the hours passed and the line grew, it felt right to return the favor.

Watt would hear stories like those as time went on, emailed to him or sent over social media or shared in person. And even all these months later, as he listens in the Texans locker room to a story he hadn’t yet heard — of one woman at one food pantry affiliated with one nonprofit that benefited from one NFL player’s social media post — he says he’ll never get tired of hearing them.

“It’s something that will never leave me,” Watt says, “for the rest of my life.”



3-year-old Gabriel Escareno plays with a Houston Food Bank box in the gravel of Iglesia Cristiana Vision Divina parking lot. (Annie Mulligan/For The Washington Post)

Iglesia Cristina Vision Divina’s gates opened as usual this morning, and Maria was again among those who passed through. She would, early on this Tuesday, approach the same folding table where she once gathered food — the same table where she sat two days earlier to watch the Texans — only this time she walked past the table and disappeared into the storage building.

More than 15 months after her home flooded, Maria still visits the church at least once a week. But now it’s as a volunteer: She is one of eight people, all women, handing out food this morning.

“I’m thankful to God,” Maria says during a break, “because I found a place that supported me. I felt like I needed to come back and say thanks and be grateful.”

On this morning, she uses a wide knife to cut plastic off cases of canned beans and corn. She hoists containers of dried figs and canned tuna onto the table, opens cartons of cornflakes, smiles when a woman asks how many boxes of whole wheat rotini she can take.

“Dos,” Maria tells her, quickly going back to work.

Like always, she largely keeps to herself and allows the ministry’s patrons to do the same. She does not ask a woman the reasons she traveled here with a laundry basket or why Darrell LaFrance, one of the pantry’s regulars, sleeps in his truck with Ralph, his headstrong and talkative puppy. In return, they do not ask her how she learned about this place or the work it took to reach the other side of the table. They avoid asking about the anxiety Maria still feels when the forecast calls for rain, the way her nose still detects mildew after all this time and all that cleaning.

Maria’s home, which she shares with her son Brian, is mostly back to the way it was before the storm. Her azalea is blooming, and neighbors have decorated for the holidays. Work remains on the inside; electrical outlet covers and baseboard trim haven’t been installed, and Maria’s walls hold no picture frames. Eventually they will, she says, but memories and the feeling of security are often the hardest things to rebuild.

On this December morning, however, she points to the tan boots she’s wearing — $10 to restart a new collection — as a symbol of her climb back. “With patience, you can buy those things again,” she says.

For now, there is more work. After she’s finished here, Maria will head to the hair salon to begin her shift. But when the line weakens at the food pantry, the discussion turns briefly to the Texans and Maria’s favorite player, who is enjoying a resurgent season in helping lead Houston to a 9-4 start. What, by the way, would she tell Watt if she had the chance?

She smiles.

“Muchas gracias,” she says, going on to say she’d wrap her arms around the big man as a way to say thank you, and maybe it’s the dull light inside the storage facility, but it again looks like Maria is blushing.

After a laugh, she notices a woman passing through the gate to approach the folding table. The pastor says she needs more black beans, so Maria removes her jacket and hangs it on the seat of a forklift before lifting a case of cans. She carries it to the table and cuts away the plastic, a moment before the woman — who says nothing but, like Maria, is here for her own reasons — reaches in.