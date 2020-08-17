Cobb retired the first six batters he faced on 12 pitches, but the third inning brought an onslaught that turned things around on him just as quickly.

A pair of hard-hit infield singles that shortstop Andrew Velazquez got to up the middle but couldn’t turn into outs put two runners on. The first was indisputable; on the second, Velazquez was ranging far to his left and couldn’t get the ball out of his glove for a shovel to second base, making him throw it late to first. Both advanced when Cobb briefly bobbled a comebacker and had to go to first with it instead of getting the lead runner.

Cobb tried to get a force play at home on a swinging bunt two pitches later, but his attempt was just late. Two pitches after that, he hung a split-finger fastball to Randal Grichuk that he cracked for a three-run home run to center field.

All that damage came in just 11 pitches.

The veteran right-hander quickly allowed two more hits but stranded them in the third, setting off a streak of 13 straight hitters retired before a two-out walk in the seventh inning tested his luck again. Renato Núñez could only knock down a stinger down the first base line by Cavan Biggio before Grichuk hit a soft looper to short right field to chase Cobb. from the game.

His 6 2/3 innings were the most the Orioles (12-10) have gotten from a starter all season, though that will be little consolation. His ERA climbed from 2.75 to 3.76.