There’s still no timetable on when shovels will go into the ground, and work may not be completed until sometime in 2023 — perhaps in time for the Preakness that year, with a chance that it’s not ready until the 2024 Triple Crown. But after track problems at nearby Laurel Park moved racing to Pimlico earlier than normal this spring, there has never been more appreciation for the old place that’s set to get a completely overhaul in the coming years.