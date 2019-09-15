Between the waiver claim that brought him to the Baltimore Orioles from the Minnesota Twins and its one-month anniversary Saturday, right-hander Ryan Eades had pitched in a game only four times, split evenly between Class AAA Norfolk and the majors. The fifth did not provide cause for celebration.

Eades’s first appearance in a week began with the bases loaded, one out and the Orioles clinging to their second one-run lead of the night. It ended with the Detroit Tigers celebrating an 8-4 victory after John Hicks’s walk-off grand slam.

“That’s a difficult spot for anybody,” Eades said. “I just didn’t do my job tonight. Timing was a little off and threw some balls, got behind in counts, put myself in a tough spot. Big league hitters take advantage of those mistakes, and that’s exactly what he did.

“I was ready to go. Just didn’t execute tonight.”

The Orioles were one out from a second straight victory against the Tigers, the only team with a worse record than them, when leadoff hitter Victor Reyes hit a game-tying solo shot off Baltimore closer Mychal Givens in the ninth. After Baltimore again gained a lead in the 12th on Rio Ruiz’s go-ahead single, it evaporated when Eades replaced Paul Fry and threw six straight balls, the first four creating a ­game-tying walk, before serving up the walk-off grand slam on a 2-2 pitch to Hicks.

“Tough spot to put him in,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. “I feel bad for it. That’s just a tough spot. All right-handers coming up, I needed a right-hander there and just wasn’t his night.”

Fry ended the 11th with a three-pitch strikeout and returned for the 12th after the Orioles took the lead. Another strikeout came between a walk and double, and Hyde pulled Fry after an intentional walk loaded the bases.

“Just being in the dugout when we scored that run and seeing how excited we are, it just hurts to go out there and have it end the way it did,” Fry said.

The defeat lowered Baltimore’s lead on the Tigers to 3½ games with 14 to play while delivering their 100th loss of 2019. After suffering through triple-digit defeats only twice from 1954 to 2017, the Orioles (48-100) now have back-to-back 100-loss campaigns.

Givens was pitching for the third time in four games when he allowed his career-high 11th home run. He only had a lead to protect in the ninth because Trey Mancini’s 32nd home run was a go-ahead, three-run shot in the eighth, spoiling a Tigers (44-103) shutout bid.