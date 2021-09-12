Sunday was just the fourth time the Orioles have allowed 22 runs or more in a game since moving to Baltimore in 1954, with the most recent being the 23-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Aug. 10, 2019. The club record for most runs allowed in a game is 30 on Aug. 22, 2007, against the Texas Rangers, which also doubles as the most allowed in any major league game since 1900.