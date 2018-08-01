Baltimore Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb had gone so long without a win — eight weeks plus one day to be exact — that his focus shifted.

“At a certain point of that stretch I’m just hoping not to get a loss,” Cobb said Wednesday.

So there was a show of relief on Cobb’s face after he earned his first win since June 5 in the Orioles’ 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, snapping a nine-start winless stretch.

“To walk off the mound first off knowing I can’t lose that game and then having a pretty good chance to get a win, it’s going to take a lot of clawing and fighting for wins right now,” he said.

[Box score: Baltimore Orioles 7, New York Yankees 5]

Cobb (3-14) held the Yankees to one run over six innings, Gleyber Torres’s solo homer in the second.

Cobb emerged from a 39-minute rain delay during the middle of the third inning stronger than before the stoppage, Manager Buck Showalter said. He allowed three hits over his final four innings of work.

Despite entering the day with the worst record in baseball, the Orioles (33-75) have won four of six games at Yankee Stadium this season and have a .500 record (6-6) against the Yankees in 2018.

The Orioles — who traded several key players before to Tuesday’s non-waiver deadline — won for the fourth time in their past five games.

“It shows that we kind of turned the page a little bit since the all-star break,” left fielder Trey Mancini said. “I just noticed a difference in energy, and we all are starting to hit and play as a team a lot better. I don’t know what the reason is, but it’s been pretty fun.”